Madikeri bans sale of plastic water bottles to combat pollution

Madikeri: Known as a hotspot for tourists, Madikeri sees thousands of visitors arriving over the weekends. However, the influx of tourists has resulted in a significant environmental concern, as many visitors bring plastic water bottles, which are often discarded irresponsibly, accumulating in large quantities throughout the area. The Madikeri city council staff have been tasked with collecting and managing these discarded bottles.

Currently, however, waste management in Madikeri is not conducted in an environmentally sustainable manner. As a result, tons of plastic bottles are being transported to the mountains for dumping, leading to a growing waste crisis. In response, the Madikeri city council has issued an order banning the sale of plastic water bottles containing up to two liters in the city.

To address this issue, the city municipal council held a meeting with local vendors, home stay and resort owners, and various community representatives to encourage them not to use plastic water bottles. The council pointed out that there are already three water purification units in the city, where visitors can obtain drinking water for just `1 or `5.

Plans are also underway to install additional water filters at various locations throughout the city.

Although the ban on plastic bottles is now in effect, strict enforcement is essential. Many shops already have substantial stock of plastic bottles for sale, but they have been instructed not to purchase new ones. Furthermore, council officials have been visiting shops to raise awareness about the problems caused by the use of plastic bottles. Signboards have also been placed at city entry points to advise tourists against bringing plastic bottles.

Tourists and vendors have been given a two-month grace period to adapt to the new regulations, after which enforcement actions will be taken. The public has welcomed this decision, expressing a desire for Coorg district not to become a dumping ground for tourist waste.

Currently, this initiative has only been implemented in Madikeri city, but there are plans for the district administration to extend the plastic bottle ban across the entire district in the future. It remains to be seen how effectively tourists and local vendors will collaborate with the Madikeri city council to implement these measures.