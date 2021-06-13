Madikeri: Mentally disabled man dies after alleged police torture

Madikeri: A mentally disabled person died here on Saturday due to alleged atrocity by police. The deceased was identified as Roy D souza, a native of Chikpet in Virajpet. It is said that the deceased was swinging a sickle at passersby in front of his house on the night of June 9.

The Virajpet town police who had taken him to police station at 12 am let him off by 3 am. But he was soon admitted to a private hospital the next day for the injuries he allegedly suffered in the police custody.

His relatives alleged that he bore scars because of thrashing given by policemen in the police station. They further alleged that police constables offered to shift D souza to a Bengaluru hospital for better treatment when his condition worsened.

Superintendent of police Kshama Mishra told reporters that a departmental enquiry was ordered and action would be taken if found if any policeman was found guilty. Virajpet Christian association condemned the incident and demanded suspension of the police constables who 'assaulted' him.