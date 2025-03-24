Live
MAHE Tops Platinum+ Band in Sustainable Institutions Rankings 2025
Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has secured the top position in the Platinum+ Band of the Sustainable Institutions of India (The Green Rankings 2025), conducted by R. World Institutional Ranking.
The Green Rankings (SII) assesses higher education institutions on key sustainability parameters, including energy efficiency, waste management, water conservation, biodiversity preservation, and innovative sustainability projects. MAHE’s recognition reflects its effective implementation of eco-friendly initiatives and sustainable practices across its campuses.
Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, VSM, (Retd), Vice Chancellor of MAHE, highlighted the institution's commitment to environmental responsibility. “Our initiatives in energy efficiency, waste management, water conservation, and biodiversity preservation are an integral part of our institutional ethos. Higher education institutions play a crucial role in driving sustainable progress, and we are honoured to be recognised for our contributions,” he said.
The recognition reinforces MAHE’s commitment to promoting environmentally sustainable practices and encouraging future generations to embrace eco-conscious approaches Venkatesh said.