Mahima Patel likely to emerge as NDA candidate

Bengaluru: Theupcoming by-election to the Davanagere South Assembly constituency has taken a significant political turn, with strong indications that Nitish Kumar may recommend former MLA Mahima J Patel as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate. The development has triggered intense political discussions within NDA allies, particularly the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal (United).

The Davanagere South seat fell vacant following the demise of senior Congress leader and veteran Lingayat strongman Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

His death created a politically sensitive situation in the region, prompting all major parties to carefully weigh their options ahead of the by-poll.

Mahima Patel, son of former Karnataka Chief Minister J H Patel, is considered a strong contender due to his political legacy and community support. Sources indicate that Patel is likely to visit Patna on March 7 and 8 to meet Nitish Kumar and discuss his possible candidature and JD(U)’s strategy in Karnataka.

The JD(U), a key NDA ally, is attempting to expand its footprint in Karnataka through strategic electoral participation. Mahima Patel currently serves as Karnataka unit president of JD(U), and his candidature could mark the party’s renewed political push in the state.

Political observers note that the Panchamasali Banajiga Lingayat community, to which Mahima Patel belongs, has a significant presence in the constituency, with nearly 35,000 voters. This demographic factor could play a crucial role in determining the electoral outcome if he is officially nominated as the NDA candidate.

However, the move could also create friction within the BJP, where several aspirants are reportedly lobbying for the ticket. The BJP’s final decision will be closely watched, as seat-sharing arrangements within the NDA will influence the alliance’s strategy.

Mahima Patel is also expected to hold discussions with JD(U) national general secretary in-charge Manish Kumar Verma and Karnataka JD(U) general secretary Chandrashekhar Gangoor during his Patna visit.

The Davanagere South by-poll is likely to become a prestige battle for the NDA and Congress, with community equations, alliance dynamics, and legacy politics expected to shape the electoral contest.