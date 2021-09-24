Male Mahadeshwara wildlife sanctuary set to become tiger reserve

Chamarajanagara: The Male Mahadeshwara wildlife sanctuary is all set to become a tiger conservation centre soon. Currently, the wildlife sanctuary is home to elephants, tigers, bears, deer, boars, leopards and many more animals. Lately, the tiger population is increasing in the sanctuary.

State Forest Minister Umesh Kathi has instructed the department additional commissioner to take steps in this regard after the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) gave approval to the proposal sent by the MM Hills wildlife sanctuary DCF V Yedukondalu. If the State government declares it as tiger reserve the Chamarajanagara will become the first district in the country to have three tiger reserves.

The MM Hills is spread over 1,224 square kilometres of which 906.18 sq km was declared as wildlife sanctuary in 2013. The growing tiger population has prompted the forest departments to make efforts to declare the sanctuary as a tiger reserve. The sanctuary has seven forest ranges including Kollegala Buffer, Hanuru Buffer, PG Palyam, Hugyam, Ramapura, MM Hills and Palar ranges. Another unique of the sanctuary is that it shares border with Biligiriranganatha tiger reserve and Satyamangala tiger reserve. As a result, the area witnesses movement of tigers.

During the 2018 tiger census tigers with cubs were spotted moving in PG Playa and Ramapura forest ranges. Speaking to The Hans India, DCF Yedukondalu said that there are 25 tigers in MM Hills WL sanctuary. He said if the government declares it as a tiger reserve, it would be helpful breeding of tigers.

The district has famous Bandipura and Biligiriranganatha tiger reserves and the MM Hills tiger reserve would be the third in Chamarajanagara and sixth in the State. Other tiger reserves in Karnataka are Bhadra, Kali and Nagarahole.