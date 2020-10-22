Mama Keto–road to shed weight

A "keto" or "ketogenic" diet is so named because it causes your body to produce small fuel molecules called "ketones." Mama Keto, founded by Poornima Praveenkumar started her keto journey after gaining weight during pregnancy and postpartum.



Speaking to The Hans India on what made her start Mama Keto, Poornima says, "I am a young mother to a hyper daughter, a self-taught Keto enthusiast, and an image consultant. I started my Keto journey after gaining weight during my pregnancy and postpartum. I was emotionally fragile and lost overall confidence. I was hesitant to step out to the gym and socialize."

"At this moment, I realized the need to address my concerns. In the next few months, I did extensive research on various diets and stumbled upon Keto. Understood the science behind Keto, diligently followed the process, and gained the desired results. My first-hand experience and passion for cooking made me start Mama Keto. I am here to help individuals reach their desired result through Nutritious Ketogenic Food and with the right amount of physical exercise," she adds.

During the pandemic the response to Mama Keto has been a rollercoaster as it witnessed a hike in the number of subscribers just after the lockdown.

We are continuously assuring our clients on high hygiene standards, a log of temperature daily, monthly Covid tests, surface sanitation on regular intervals, and more importantly Mama Keto's kitchen is operated by a minimum staff to make sure of safety & hygiene.

"There was also a phase that we witnessed during the lockdown when most of the individuals took home cooking seriously and we saw a wave of social media posts & stories on various dishes cooked on a daily basis. This resulted in taking quite a few individuals off their healthy lifestyle path and once the relaxation came in force, we have seen individuals focused on getting back into shape by eating right and combining with physical exercise," she states.

Ask the strategy she would adopt to stay ahead in the competition, Poornima says, "Personalization is the key that makes a difference. Each body responds differently to the food we intake, it is all the more important to assess how the body is responding under the Ketogenic diet. At Mama Keto, we understand the client's goal, personally guide the clients, and be a part of their journey by providing them with constant motivation and support."

Adding further she says, "We strongly believe that our subscribers need to have a good relationship with the food they consume. To achieve that we have converted various dishes into keto-friendly versions, in this way our customers can relate to the food and it matches the taste palate that we are so used to eating since our birth. To name a few dishes, we have keto idli, keto naan, keto dosa, keto biryani, keto pizza, keto sandwiches, keto pancakes, keto french toasts, keto bise bele less bath & more."