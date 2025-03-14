Man Arrested for Attempted Murder After High-Speed Car Attack in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: A retired BSNL official was arrested for allegedly attempting to kill his neighbour by ramming his car into him in a high-speed chase through a narrow residential lane in Bejai on Thursday. The incident, which also left a pedestrian injured, was captured on CCTV and has sparked outrage.

According to the police, the accused, Satish Kumar K.M., had a long-standing enmity with his neighbour, Murali Prasad. On the morning of March 13, Kumar allegedly waited for Prasad before accelerating towards him at high speed, knocking him off his motorcycle and dragging him for nearly 50-60 metres. The car also hit a woman pedestrian, throwing her several feet into the air before she was entangled in a barbed-wire fence. Local residents rescued her and provided first aid before shifting her to a hospital.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal confirmed that a case of attempted murder has been registered at Urwa Police Station, and Kumar has been taken into custody. A separate case has been filed at Mangaluru Traffic West Police Station for reckless driving and endangering public safety. The vehicle involved has been seized.

CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral, drawing widespread condemnation from civil society.