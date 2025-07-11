Man held for posting voyeuristic videos; CM vows stern action

Bengaluru: A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly posting voyeuristic photos and videos of women on his social media accounts, police said on Thursday. Taking serious note of the incident, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the government would take stringent action against such acts.

The accused, identified as Gurdeep Singh, is a hotel management graduate from KR Puram in Bengaluru. He was arrested by the Banashankari police following a complaint by a student, who alleged that a video of her—recorded inappropriately and without her consent—had been uploaded to one of Singh's social media handles.

The video went viral, leading to the girl being harassed and teased, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police Lokesh Jagalasar said the accused is currently unemployed and that legal action will be taken. Reacting to the incident, Siddaramaiah said he was deeply pained by it. "This is not the Karnataka we stand for. Several such incidents have been reported in recent days, and our government has taken immediate action—offenders have been arrested. We are closely monitoring such activities," the Chief Minister said in a post on 'X'.