Man  Murdered  mother and sister by pushing into lake  to protect   family honor 

Mysuru ; In a shocking incident a 25 year old man allegedly killed his sister and mother by pushing into lake reportedly from Maruru village in Hunsur taluk of Mysuru district on Wednesday. The accused identified as Nithin (25) , has been arrested for allegedly throwing his mother and younger sister into a lake, leading to their tragic deaths.

The victims, Anita (45) and her daughter Dhanushree (19), fell prey to this horrifying act of violence. Nitin, the accused, reportedly carried out this brutal act against his own sister, Dhanushree . The motive behind this gruesome incident revolves around Dhanushree's alleged romantic involvement with a young man from Muslim community sparking tensions within the family.

The tragedy unfolded when a heated argument erupted between Nitin and Dhanushree over the inter-religious relationship. Seemingly propelled by misguided notions of honor. Accused Nitin, on Tuesday took his mother and sister in motorcycle under pretext of visiting uncles house. He stopped bike at Mururu village and pushed Dhanushree into lake. When Mother resisted the act he pushed mother into lake.

However, he attempted to save his mother by jumping into the water but could not succeed. He came back to the house and narrated the incident to his father. The Hunsur rural police registered a case and arrested the accused on Tuesday night. The bodies of the mother and daughter, discovered floating in the lake, were retrieved by the fire department personnel..Police investigating.