Man throws cash from K R Market flyover, public run helter-skelter to pick them

Bengaluru: An event management company founder was questioned by the Bengaluru police on Tuesday after he was seen throwing Rs 10 currency notes from the top of the K R Market flyover in the city on Tuesday morning. The man has been identified as Arun, an event planner and a former Kabbadi player. In a video that went viral, a man wearing a black blazer and a wall clock is seen throwing notes as people jostle each other to pick them up. The incident caused commotion and traffic snarls on the stretch for a while.

The videos shot by motorists on the phone showed the man wearing a coat and trouser walking with a wall clock on his neck on the flyover and throwing large sums of cash in the air. Some of the motorists were shocked to see a man throwing money at two points on K R Market flyover. Few followed him and even requested him for money.

A large crowd also gathered below the flyover at KR market near the city's town hall to pick up the cash. One of the public stated, 'It was a mad rush when people started to see Rs 10 notes showering like a rain from the top. Many started running and pushing each other to collect the currency notes. There are people talking like currency notes were of Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 500. But there were only Rs 10 notes which might amount to Rs 4,000. We have no idea who that man is, It was like for just a few minutes around 11.15 am to 11.30 am. He just came threw those currency notes and left.'

West Division DCP Laxman Nimbaragi has given a response in this regard, the person stood on the KR Market flyover and threw money and left. The person threw ten rupee notes, but there is no information about how many notes were thrown. The City Market Police visited the place and conducted an inspection. They said that they have started to find the person who threw the money.



