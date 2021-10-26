  • Menu
Mandya: Farmers hopes raised as Krishna Raja Sagara dam brims over

Krishna Raja Sagara dam
Krishna Raja Sagara dam

Highlights

Bringing cheers to farmers in the region, the Krishna Raja Sagara reservoir is brimming over with water following heavy rains in the last two weeks.

Bringing relief to farmers who were worried till recently whether the KRS dam would fill, the reservoir is just a foot short of FTL. Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai and district in-charge minister Narayana Gowda offered a special pooja a few days ago praying for bounteous rains when the reservoir water level was not encouraging.

Well-known astrologer Dr Bhanuprakash Sharma and his team performed Parjanya Homa for rains. he reservoir has 49.452 TMCs storage capacity.

Now, the water level has reached 47.512 TMC. It has received 17,341 cusecs of inflows recently. Officials are hopeful that it would be matter of time before the reservoir reaches FTL.

