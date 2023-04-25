Mandya: MP Sumalatha condemns statement of H D Kumaraswamy 

Mandya: A war of words has been going on between former CM H.D Kumaraswamy and MP Sumalatha Ambarish for a few days now. Amid allegation and counter allegation, Sumalatha is upset with Kumaraswamy's statement about Ambarish's dead body being brought to Mandya and credit being claimed by Kumaraswamy.

Speaking to the media persons here on Monday Sumalatha said that Kumaraswamy's words like this are very disgusting. Ambarish got respect not from a leader, the people of the state have given him an honorary status. Kumaraswamy always claiming himself for it does not suit his status.

He and his side have made politics of hate. Ambarish and his family have won over everyone with their love. Let's look at the previous record and then make a statement like this. She added. Reacting to her statement that because of Ambareesh 7 assembly constituencies in Mandya were won by JDS, she said that JDS members cannot agree. Let them ask their mind. Those who don't accept fact should answer how many times they came to our house to contact Ambarish.

Commenting on HD Kumaraswamy's statement that there is no benefit from Ambarish, she questioned who was the reason for Kumaraswamy becoming the chief minister in 2018. Congress has been taught a lesson by Ambarish's fans. That is how HD Kumaraswamy became the CM in 2018. Then on the first day he came to our house and had dinner. Lashing out at Kumaraswamy, she asked him what is contribution of HDK Swamy to Mandya district.