Mandya Tragedy: State DGP Issues Strict Guidelines to Curb Unsafe Vehicle Checks

Bengaluru: In the wake of public outrage over the tragic death of a child during a traffic check in Mandya, Karnataka's Director General and Inspector General of Police (DGP-IGP), Dr. M. A. Saleem, has issued a stringent circular aimed at reforming traffic enforcement practices across the state.

The circular, released on Monday, explicitly prohibits arbitrary vehicle checks, sudden roadblocks, and the practice of forcibly removing vehicle keys during inspections. It directs traffic police to prioritise road safety and ensure accountability during all enforcement activities.

Key directives from the DGP’s circular includes: No Random Checks:

Police are barred from stopping vehicles solely for document verification unless a visible traffic violation has occurred. Stop Only With Just Cause:

Vehicle checks must be conducted only when a clear offence is observed. During such checks: Barricading on highways must be avoided. Vehicles must not be stopped abruptly on main roads. Officers are prohibited from chasing vehicles or seizing their keys.

The DGP has also given elaborate Mandatory Use of Safety Equipment:

All personnel must wear reflective jackets, carry LED batons during evening checks, and use body-worn cameras to ensure transparency and safety. Technology-Driven Enforcement: Traffic management centres and the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) units are directed to adopt contactless enforcement using technology. Public Awareness Campaign:

The police will soon launch an awareness drive to educate citizens about traffic rules and promote voluntary compliance. No Interception on Highways:

Under no circumstances should speeding vehicles be stopped on national or state highways. Instead, enforcement must rely on Speed Traffic Violation Recording (STVR) systems for prosecution. Precautions at Check Posts:

At least 100 to 150 metres ahead of any check-post, police must place reflective cones and warning signage to alert drivers in advance. Safe Night Checks:

Where necessary, night-time vehicle checks must be conducted near traffic junctions or signal points, not in isolated areas. Law and Order Police Not to Block Roads: Police officers assigned to law and order duties must not carry out vehicle checks or set up roadblocks on highways. Any such operations for security purposes must involve traffic police coordination.

The circular follows mounting concerns over unregulated and often hazardous traffic enforcement measures that have resulted in public inconvenience—and in extreme cases, tragedy. The new directions are seen as part of the state police’s effort to ensure citizen safety without compromising law enforcement standards.