Mangaluru Auto Driver Caught Selling MDMA, Police Seize Drugs Worth ₹5 Lakh

Mangaluru: In a crackdown on drug trafficking, the Mangaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested an auto-rickshaw driver for allegedly selling MDMA in the city. The accused, Mohammad Abdul Jaleel (32), was caught with 75 grams of MDMA, valued at ₹3.75 lakh, which he had reportedly smuggled from Bengaluru via parcel service.

Police sources said Jaleel had been supplying the synthetic drug to students and the general public from his auto-rickshaw. Based on a tip-off, the CCB team intercepted him in the Mangaluru North Police Station limits on March 4. Besides the drugs, police also seized his auto-rickshaw and mobile phone, bringing the total value of confiscated items to ₹5 lakh.

Investigators believe Jaleel was operating as part of a larger drug network and are working to track down other individuals involved. "The accused was selling MDMA for easy profits and a luxurious lifestyle. Further investigation is underway to identify others linked to this operation," a senior police official said.

The operation was led by CCB Inspector Rafeeq K.M., under the guidance of ACP Manoj Kumar Naik, with PSI Sudeep M.V., ASI Ram Poojari, and CCB personnel. A case has been registered at the Mangaluru North Police Station.