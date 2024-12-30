Mangaluru city police bundobust for Dec 31

Mangaluru: Mangalore City Police have made extensive preparations to ensure a peaceful and safe New Year celebration for all residents and visitors. A comprehensive Bandobast plan has been implemented, focusing on crowd safety, traffic regulation, and law enforcement.

With 49 approved events taking place across the city, police personnel will be deployed at key locations, including 103 picket points and 19 barricade checkpoints. Sixty sector mobiles, led by Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs), will patrol the city, while 30 teams from the Flying Squad will tackle drug-related offences and other illegal activities.

Additionally, three KSRP platoons and ten CAR parties will be stationed at strategic locations to handle emergencies promptly. To manage traffic, 17 barricade points, eight drunk driving checkpoints, and 47 other traffic regulation points have been established to ensure smooth flow and prevent accidents.

Special late-night monitoring teams will operate from 1:00 AM to 6:00 AM, with senior officers overseeing the operations throughout the day and night. A total of 804 officers, including Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Police Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors, Constables, and Home Guards, will be on duty to ensure security and a swift response to any incidents.

The Mangalore City Police have also issued a public advisory to ensure a safe celebration. All New Year events are required to conclude by midnight, and strict action will be taken against any misbehaviour, harassment, or illegal activities such as drunk driving, stunt performances, and drug-related offences.

The use of loudspeakers and firecrackers is prohibited to prevent public nuisance and maintain peace. Citizens are encouraged to celebrate responsibly, cooperate with the authorities at checkpoints, and report any suspicious activities. ERSS patrol vehicles will be on standby 24/7, and the public can reach out to 112 for any emergencies. The police remain committed to ensuring that the New Year celebrations in Mangalore are safe, secure, and enjoyable for everyone says Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal.