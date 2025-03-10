Mangaluru International Airport Wins Global Award for Best Arrivals Experience

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport has been recognised as the Best Airport at Arrivals Globally at the prestigious Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards, conducted by the Airports Council International (ACI). This award underscores the airport’s commitment to enhancing passenger experience and operational efficiency.

Mangaluru International Airport stood out for its seamless arrival process, with improved immigration and baggage handling systems, and a strong emphasis on cultural representation. The airport features Yakshagana figurines, Kambala depictions, and a Pili Vesha installation, offering passengers a glimpse into the region’s rich heritage upon arrival.

An airport spokesperson described the award as a recognition of the collective efforts of its staff. "Our goal is to ensure every passenger enjoys a smooth and welcoming experience. This award motivates us to continue innovating and improving our services," the spokesperson said.

The ASQ Awards, which evaluate passenger satisfaction across global airports, will be presented at the ACI World Airport Experience Summit in Guangzhou, China, in September 2025.