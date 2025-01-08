Mangaluru Lit Fest 2025: Acquires national stature. Top minds to participate

Mangaluru: Mangaluru is set to host the seventh edition of the Mangaluru Lit Fest on January 11 and 12 at the Dr TMA Pai International Convention Centre. Organised by the Bharat Foundation, the festival will be inaugurated by acclaimed Kannada writer Dr S. L. Bhyrappa. Since its inception, the festival has evolved into a vibrant platform for discussions on literature, music, cinema, history, public policy, and contemporary issues.

The festival will feature a rich line-up of distinguished speakers, including Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, former RAW Chief Vikram Sood, economist Sanjeev Sanyal, historian Dr Vikram Sampath, educationist Dr Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, and BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai. Conversations will range from energy security and climate policies to democracy, governance, and India’s evolving education system. The event will also pay tribute to literary critic G. S. Amur in a centenary remembrance session, while renowned Kannada scholars will lead discussions on language, folklore, and cultural heritage.

The festival will also highlight cinema and technology, with acclaimed filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli and writer Gopalakrishna Pai examining their intersection in a discussion moderated by Arun Bharadwaj. The role of Indian languages in shaping identity will be explored by scholars such as Dr G. B. Harish and V. Nagaraj. Swami Mahamedhananda and Satyesh Bellur will offer philosophical insights on the transition from individual consciousness to collective identity. A special session will commemorate the centenary of Guru Dutt, tracing his artistic legacy and impact on Indian cinema.

The event will also feature a musical morning session titled "Udayaraga" by Medha Udupa, followed by an award ceremony to honour Dr R. Balasubrahmanyam. A major highlight will be the book launch of "Magadha," with a discussion featuring Sahana Vijaykumar. The festival will also provide a platform for young poets and aspiring writers to share their work.

Scholars and policymakers will discuss India’s historical and cultural narratives, with sessions on Himalayan geopolitics, underwater archaeology, gender studies, and Ambedkar’s constitutional vision. The event will also include a special literary quiz and an exclusive conversation with Dr S. L. Bhyrappa.This year's Litfest awardee is Dr.Balasubramanyam. The present edition of the Mangaluru Lit fest has a total of 29 sessions across two main stages and a dedicated discussion/chat area named ‘haratekatte.’

With its diverse themes and an impressive array of speakers, the Mangaluru Lit Fest 2025 promises to be an enriching experience for readers, writers, scholars, and enthusiasts of literature and culture.