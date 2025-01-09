Mangaluru Lit Fest 2025 to be held between January 11-12

Mangaluru: seventh edition of the Mangaluru Lit Fest, organised by Bharat Foundation, will be held on January 11 and 12 at the Dr TMA Pai International Convention iscussion on energy security and climate featuring Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, moderated by Dr Nandakishore M. S. A session on narrative-building in contemporary discourse will be led by former RAW Chief Vikram Sood, with Prashanth Vaidyaraj as the moderator.

Kannada literature will be explored through a session titled “Sanskṛtayanam” featuring Samasti Gubbi, Dr H. R. Vishwas, and Dr Shankar Rajaraman, moderated by Dr Shanthala Vishwas. In the afternoon, economist and author Sanjeev Sanyal will discuss process reforms as public policy, in a session moderated by BangaradkaVishweshwar Bhat.

An exploration of India’s evolving education policy will feature Dr SantishreeDhulipudi Pandit and Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, with Dr VinayachandraBanavathy as the moderator. The day will conclude with a discussion on democracy and governance by K. Annamalai, moderated by senior journalist Jaideep Shenoy. Simultaneously, the festival will pay tribute to noted Kannada critic G. S. Amur in a centenary remembrance discussion featuring scholars Dr G. B. Harish, Dr N. S. Gundur, and Dr ShyamsundarBidarkundi, moderated by Dr H. V. Kakhundki. The event will also include film screenings, folklore discussions, and book launches.

On the second day, the festival will open with “Udayaraga,” a musical performance by Medha Udupa, followed by an award ceremony honouring Dr R. Balasubrahmanyam. A highlight of the day will be the launch of the book “Magadha,” followed by a discussion with Sahana Vijaykumar, moderated by Dr Ajakkala Girish Bhat. A session on historical perspectives will see Dr Vikram Sampath discuss Tipu Sultan’s era (1760-1799) alongside Prakash Belawadi and Harsha Shankar Bhat.

Discussions will extend to cinema and technology, featuring Girish Kasaravalli and Gopalakrishna Pai, moderated by Arun Bharadwaj. Themes of philosophy and social thought will be examined in “From Individual to Indivisible,” featuring Swami Mahamedhananda and SatyeshBellur, moderated by Dr Shankar Rajaraman.

The role of Indian languages in shaping cultural identity will be explored in a discussion with Dr G. B. Harish, V. Nagaraj, and Dr H. R. Vishwas, moderated by Kshama Naragund. The festival will conclude with an address by Shatavadhani Dr R. Ganesh and Dr Ajakkala Girish Bhat, followed by an exclusive session with Dr S. L. Bhyrappa and a literary quiz. Additional sessions at the second venue will focus on Himalayan geopolitics, underwater archaeology, gender studies, and Dr B. R. Ambedkar’s constitutional vision. The event will also feature a folklore singing session, a young poets’ meet, and a special tribute marking the centenary of legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt. Open to the public, the Mangaluru Lit Fest 2025 aims to engage literature enthusiasts, scholars, artists, and policymakers in a rich exchange of ideas.