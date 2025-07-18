Live
Mangaluru Man Arrested for ₹50 Crore Fake Loan Scam
Rohan Saldanha posed as a fake loan agent in Mangaluru, cheating businessmen of crores. Police arrested him after finding secret hideouts in his luxury home.
A 45-year-old man named Rohan Saldanha from Mangaluru posed as a high-level loan provider. He used a lavish bungalow in Jappinamogaru to trick rich businessmen and industrialists.
How He Gained Trust
Saldanha invited clients to his luxurious home. He showed them fake documents and even introduced a fake lawyer to make everything look legal.
How the Fraud Worked
Once people believed him, he asked for money under the name of stamp duty and registration fees. In some cases, victims paid up to ₹10 crore. After getting the money, he would disappear.
Secret Rooms and Hideouts
During a police raid, officers found hidden closets and secret hideouts inside his bungalow. These were likely used to hide or escape during urgent situations.
Police Action So Far
Three cases have been registered — two in Mangaluru, one in Chitradurga. Police believe there may be many more victims who are afraid or embarrassed to speak out.
Ongoing Investigation
Police are investigating how much money was taken in total, and whether Saldanha had accomplices. They are encouraging other victims to come forward.