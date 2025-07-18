Mangaluru Man Arrested for ₹50 Crore Fake Loan Scam

A 45-year-old man named Rohan Saldanha from Mangaluru posed as a high-level loan provider. He used a lavish bungalow in Jappinamogaru to trick rich businessmen and industrialists.

How He Gained Trust

Saldanha invited clients to his luxurious home. He showed them fake documents and even introduced a fake lawyer to make everything look legal.

How the Fraud Worked

Once people believed him, he asked for money under the name of stamp duty and registration fees. In some cases, victims paid up to ₹10 crore. After getting the money, he would disappear.

Secret Rooms and Hideouts

During a police raid, officers found hidden closets and secret hideouts inside his bungalow. These were likely used to hide or escape during urgent situations.

Police Action So Far

Three cases have been registered — two in Mangaluru, one in Chitradurga. Police believe there may be many more victims who are afraid or embarrassed to speak out.

Ongoing Investigation

Police are investigating how much money was taken in total, and whether Saldanha had accomplices. They are encouraging other victims to come forward.