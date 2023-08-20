Mangaluru Takes Center Stage in GMIS 2023 NMPA Set to Emerge as a Major Player

Mangaluru: Mangaluru, a bustling port city, and the New Mangaluru Port Authority (NMPA) are poised to take on a pivotal role in driving the resounding success of the forthcoming Global Maritime India Summit (GMIS) 2023. The prologue to this significant event was gracefully enacted through a joint ceremony featuring Sripad Yesso Naik, Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, and Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare. Their collaboration signifies the dawn of a new era defined by maritime prowess.

Addressing the gathering, Naik articulated, "As we embark upon an epoch of maritime distinction, the Global Maritime India Summit 2023 epitomizes our unwavering commitment to fostering innovation, forging partnerships, and propelling India's maritime sector to uncharted zeniths. Together, we are steering a course that will ripple across the global maritime landscape."

The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of numerous corporate entities, maritime stakeholders, and operators, further underscoring GMIS's eminence as a premier platform for impactful maritime discourse.

A New Horizon of Investment at NMPA

Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, brought an added dimension to the conversation as she unveiled a portfolio of investable projects at the NMPA. She emphasized, "The amalgamation of agriculture with India's maritime domain signifies not only an economic strategy but also an enlightened path towards sustainable progress. Through collaborative partnerships, innovative strategies, and steadfast dedication, we are nurturing the very foundations of our nation's prosperity."

Dr. A. V. Ramana, Chairman of the NMPA, eloquently expounded on the Indian Maritime Economy's potential to foster global and regional collaborations, in the context of the upcoming GMIS 2023.

The Unveiling of GMIS 2023's Aspirations

The curtain-raising event artfully revealed the overarching themes and objectives that will shape the Global Maritime India Summit 2023. This event stands as a testament to India's unwavering commitment to cooperation, inventive thinking, and exponential growth within the maritime sphere. Poised to be a defining juncture that molds the sector's trajectory, the Summit will solidify India's stature as a trailblazing global maritime leader.

GMIS 2023 in a New Avatar

GMIS 2023 is the marquee maritime gathering orchestrated by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, uniting influential figures from the industry to explore opportunities, grapple with challenges, and catalyze investments within India's maritime ecosystem. Building upon the legacy of its previous editions, the third iteration of GMIS seeks to unfurl broader vistas for domestic and international maritime stakeholders and investors. Elevating its global stature, the event has evolved into the 'Global' Maritime India Summit this year. The summit is scheduled to unfold from the 17th to the 19th of October 2023 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, with FICCI as the exclusive industry partner. (End of Message)