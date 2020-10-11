Manipal GES, RIMS sign pact to offer risk management courses

Bengaluru: Manipal Global Education Services and RIMS, the risk management society, have entered into an agreement to strengthen risk management education opportunities in India. The collaboration offers the only accredited risk management certification in the world, RIMS-Certified Risk Management Professional (CRMP) certification courses and resources, to practising risk professionals, business leaders, and students who want to pursue risk management as a career.

The ongoing pandemic has caught most companies off guard and compelled them to evaluate the importance of robust risk management strategies. Developed by leaders in the risk management profession, the courses aim to strengthen professionals' ability to analyse business models, organisational design risk strategies, implement risk processes, develop organisational risk competency, and support decision making more effectively. Learners can choose between online self-paced or instructor-led learning. The duration of the course is five weeks, and certifications will be provided by both Manipal Global Education Services and RIMS.

Speaking on the partnership, Sujatha Kumaraswamy, Vice President – Strategy & Business Excellence, Manipal Global Education Services, said, "After witnessing the disruption brought on by Covid-19, it is imperative for organisations to invest in risk management teams to identify possible risks and prepare for unprecedented scenarios.

Our partnership with RIMS aims at addressing this by empowering organisations to anticipate, manage, and respond to strategic and operational risks in real-time. We are committed to providing professionals with the tools, resources, and education they need to be successful. The expert-led courses will equip risk managers with practical knowledge and enable them to address pressing issues and protect their organisations, both today and in the future."

The risk management courses will not only assist learners in gaining valuable RIMS-CRMP certifications, but also aid them in comprehending how to build a framework for overseeing risk in an organisation. Post completion of the program, they will be able to create a resilient business model and design a risk strategy for businesses seamlessly. The program will also provide a platform to the learners for opportunities to build a strong network by interacting with risk management professionals globally.

"In an ever-changing risk landscape – from cyber threats, to natural disasters and global health pandemics like the one we are experiencing today – risk management education, resources and content has never been more coveted," said RIMS CEO Mary Roth.

The risk management program can be attended by practising risk professionals looking to upskill and certify themselves, chartered accountants, company secretaries, auditors, actuaries, compliance officers, IT and information security professionals, insurance brokers, business analysts, risk engineers/surveyors, analytics' professionals, departmental risk officers, risk champions, risk SPOCs, and management students who want to make a career in risk management.