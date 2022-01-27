Manipal Hospitals turns focus on women’s health this R-Day

Bengaluru: Manipal Hospitals on Wednesday celebrated 73rd Republic Day keeping women's health as the prime focus this year. It honoured Bengaluru based Brinda Adige, Founder and Mentor – Global Concerns India and women rights activist.



As a leading healthcare provider in Bangalore, the hospital is working towards providing the best healthcare and is creating awareness among women,who put family welfare above their personal welfare, to come forward to do their preventive health checks on a regular basis and save them from high-risk ailments.

Women face many healthcare issues, such as malnutrition, maternal health, mental health issues, urinary tract infections, sexual health, including being diagnosed with early breast cancer, and cardiovascular diseases. Keeping these in mind, Manipal Hospitals has introduced the preventive health packages for women and children. Speaking on the occasion Dr Manish Rai, Director, Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, Bengaluru, said, "This Republic Day, we have focused on the importance of women's health. Women always tend to ignore their health concerns, while keeping the welfare of their family as their first priority. We would like to emphasise that women are the biggest source of power to families. We are delighted to honour the icons and their unwavering spirit on the occasion of this Republic Day."

"Women are an important pillar of the family and the community. Families and institutions must make it possible for women to come forward to make decisions that affect their overall health. Women must be encouraged to take care of their health, so that that they are able to utilise their full potential and contribute to their own wellbeing and that of their loved ones. I am delighted that Manipal Hospitals is taking a step toward that," said Brinda Adige.