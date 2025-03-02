Marigold farmers resort to CCTV surveillance to combat theft

Haveri: Farmers in Beeranakoppa village of Badagi taluk in Haveri district are grappling with a crime wave as thieves target their valuable marigold seeds, which are priced at `70,000 per kilogram. These farmers have entered into contracts with companies that provide marigold seeds and buy back the seeds produced from their fields, investing substantial amounts of money in the process.

Recently, farmers have been cross-breeding marigold flowers, and the seeds are in high demand after the crossbreeding process. However, the situation has worsened as thieves have started stealing these seeds under the cover of darkness, prompting the distressed farmers to install CCTV cameras in their fields for protection.

To secure their crops, farmers are spending between `20,000 to `40,000 on CCTV systems powered by solar panels. These setups allow them to monitor their fields remotely, ensuring they can keep an eye on their crops from home. Farmers have reported incidents where thieves made off with marigold seeds worth approximately `7 lakhs from a local farm just days ago. In desperation, they approached the police to file complaints, but with no adequate assistance, they have resorted to implementing their own security measures.

“We’ve invested countless hours and money into cultivating our marigold plants, only to have thieves rob us at the brink of harvest. To combat this, we have set up CCTV cameras,” one farmer shared. “With the solar setup, the cameras are fully operational, allowing us to monitor our fields effectively.”

The farmers have activated mobile data services, enabling them to view real-time footage from the camera on their phones. The cameras are equipped with noise sensors that alert the farmers whenever movement is detected, causing thieves to flee. “In the past, we used to intimidate thieves with scare tactics, but now we must adapt. If we don’t change our approach, we may lose our hard-earned crops,” another farmer commented.

Farmers hope that these security measures will deter thieves from further attempts, allowing them to protect their investments and ensure a successful harvest. With rising concerns about property and crop safety, the use of technology is becoming crucial in the agricultural sector.

The ongoing struggle of these farmers underscores the challenges they face in safeguarding their livelihoods from theft. The introduction of CCTV surveillance in their fields marks a proactive approach to combat crime, demonstrating their determination to protect their investments in marigold cultivation. As they adapt to these challenges, the community continues to seek support and effective solutions to ensure the security of their agricultural endeavours.