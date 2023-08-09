Mason arrested for brutal slaying of 24 chicks in Mysuru bird's nest

Mysuru: In a A shocking incident n brutality a mason allegedly destructed 24 young birds, bird nest in Sindhuvalli village in , Nanjangudu taluk, in Mysuru district on Tuesday , The accused, identified as Ravi, has been taken into custody by forest officials and placed under judicial remand following his arrest . This chilling act of cruelty has raised concerns over wildlife conservation and the protection of endangered bird species.

Forest officials told that Ravi, who worked as a mason, was apprehended under various provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, after he confessed to his heinous act. The incident came to light when Ravi reportedly noticed a nest built by cormorants and egrets atop a tree in his village. In an inexplicable act of destruction, he ruthlessly tore down the nest, leading to the death of 24 innocent chicks. An additional seven chicks were left injured due to his actions.

Authorities are now attending to the injured chicks, providing them with necessary medical treatment to ensure their recovery. The case has been registered by Range Forest Officer (RFO) Surendra and Deputy Range Forest Officer (DRFO) Mohan Kumar. Ravi's confession during the investigation has sent shockwaves through the community. He revealed that he grew increasingly irritated by the mess created by the birds in the area beneath the tree, which had become his regular hangout spot. Frustration seemingly got the better of him, leading him to use sticks to forcibly dislodge the bird's nest from its perch, resulting in the death of the helpless chicks.

One forest official aptly described the incident as "heartbreaking to watch," underlining the distressing nature of the crime.