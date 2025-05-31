Massive Tiranga Yatra held in Karwar

Karwar: In a grand display of patriotism, a Tiranga Yatra was organised in Karwar by the organization Rashtrarakshanegagi Bharatiyaru to commemorate the success of Operation Sindoor and to honour the bravery of Indian soldiers. Thousands of people holding the national flag marched through the city, chanting patriotic slogans and celebrating the spirit of national unity.

The rally began with a special prayer at Maladevi Temple, attended by Uttara Kannada MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, former MLA Roopali Naik, and other dignitaries. The yatra featured an impressive half-kilometer-long Indian tricolor, which became the central attraction of the event. The sound of Vande Mataram echoed throughout the procession, adding emotional fervor to the march.

The rally proceeded from Maladevi Maidan to Ambedkar Circle, where a ceremonial tribute was paid to over 40 serving and retired Indian soldiers. Vehicles carrying images of military chiefs and slogans of valour also participated in the parade, symbolizing the pride and strength of the Indian armed forces.

The event not only celebrated a military success but also aimed to instill a deeper sense of patriotism among citizens, especially the youth, and to highlight the sacrifices made by India’s armed forces in protecting the nation.