MES leaders stopped at border as Belagavi witnesses ‘Black Day’ protest

Belagavi: Tension prevailed in Belagavi district on Saturday as Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) leaders and activists attempted to observe “Black Day” in protest against Kannada Rajyotsava, despite prohibitory orders by the district administration.

Maharashtra MP Dhananjay Mane and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) Kolhapur district chief Vijay Devane were among those who tried to enter Karnataka through Nipani. However, they were intercepted by Karnataka Police and sent back by officers stationed at the Koganoli check post near the Maharashtra border.

Authorities had issued entry bans on the leaders citing their history of provocative statements and attempts to disrupt peace in the border region. Still, MES workers went ahead with “Black Day” marches across Belagavi, wearing black clothes and shouting anti-Karnataka slogans such as “Belagavi, Nipani, Karwar, Bidar, Bhalki must join Maharashtra.”

Shockingly, even children were seen participating in the protests. Belagavi City Corporation member Vaishali Bhatkande’s involvement in the event drew widespread criticism for promoting anti-Kannada sentiment.

The protest began from Sambhaji Udyan and passed through Fulbag Galli, Bandur Galli, Hemu Kelani Chowk, and the main post office circle before concluding at Maratha Mandir, where MES leaders held a public meeting.

Leaders including Manohar Kinekar, Ramakant Konduskar, Prakash Shirolkar, Amar Yallurkar, Sarita Patil, Saraswati Patil, and Renu Killekar addressed the gathering, alleging injustice to Maharashtra during the linguistic reorganization of states and vowing to continue their agitation.

City Police Commissioner Bhushan Borase confirmed that MES had not received permission for any rally or procession. “Cases will be filed against MES leaders for violating prohibitory orders. The banned Maharashtra leaders were stopped and escorted back by Belagavi and Kolhapur police,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Kannada activists attempting to march towards Maratha Mandir to counter the MES gathering were detained by police at Gogte Circle. A brief scuffle broke out before the situation was brought under control. Security has been tightened across Belagavi, Nipani, and adjoining areas to prevent further flare-ups between pro-Kannada and pro-Maharashtra groups.