Mid-day meal named after Sri Shivakumara Swamiji

Tumakuru: The mid-day meal programme being run by the State government will be named after late Sri Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt and April 1 will be celebrated as 'Dasoha Dina' (commensality day), announced Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the 115th birth anniversary of Dr Shivakumara Swamiji at the Siddaganga Mutt which was attended by Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah. "Those who ruled the State have had immense reverence for the Siddaganga Mutt. Our government, too, is devoted to the welfare cause of the Mutt. Our government is committed to providing food, education, healthcare and shelter for the weaker sections. Over Rs 60,000 crore has been allocated in the State budget for Sarvodaya (welfare) programmes."

"Amit Shah's presence has brought a new energy to us and the people have immense love and affection for him," Bommai said.

"This land is blessed with Sri Shivakumara Swamiji's ideals. We get peace of mind and find the path for our life when we come here. The present seer Sri Siddalinga Swamiji is continuing the legacy of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji in serving the people." "The 88-year service rendered to the mankind by the Mutt by Sri Shivakumara Swamiji is a record as no other seer in the country has served the society for such a long period. It is a matter of pride for all of us. That is why he was revered as the 'Walking God'. He is the real God who dedicated his life to provide food, education and shelter for the weaker sections. He is still alive among us and inspiring us," Bommai said.

Citing famous quote of Swami Vivekananda that, "death is not the end for an achiever. The real achiever lives on even after his death", the Chief Minister said life of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji exemplifies it. "It's not an easy task to take care of over 10,000 children and lead them on the path of a good future. He never differentiated people on the basis of caste or creed. The ideals of Sarvodaya and Antyodaya is truly being followed in this mutt. In accordance with the concept of Antyodaya, even the last man in social order gets a dignified place here," Bommai added.

Besides Shah, Union minister Pralhad Joshi, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, and some state ministers including Home Minister Araga Jnanendra attended the event.