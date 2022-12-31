Milk revolution in karnataka State, Mandya produces maximum: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Mandya: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that there is a milk revolution in Karnataka. Speaking at the inaugural function of Mega Dairy at Gejjalagere in Maddur taluk in Mandya on Friday he said in Karnataka there will be comprehensive development through milk production. He said government provding Rs 5 per litre for milk producers as incentives. This is aimed to strengthening the cooperative society in the country. He said former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda established the first Mother Dairy in state . Bommai said that Karnataka is making a big contribution to Atmanirbhar India. Infrastructure is required for the development of Mandya district. The Chief Minister promised that development would be done through industry and irrigation.

Adi Chunchanagiri Mutt pontiff Sri Nirmalanandanath Swamiji, who spoke at the event, praised Union Home Minister Amit Shah and compared him to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. If you understand Mandya, you can understand India. Farmers are the strength of the country. Most of the people in the country are farmers. 20 percent of the GDP comes from the farming community.

The government has come up with a scheme to benefit the farmers. Mandya district produces more milk than all other districts. Nirmalanandanath Swamiji said that meg a dairy will brighten the life of farmers. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Prime Minister H.D. Devegowda and many dignitaries were present. Amit Shah promised in the programme that he will not allow injustice to the farmers. He said the mega dairy constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 260 crore which is second largest in state and aimed to process 14 lakh litres of milk daily.