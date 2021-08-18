Minister Encourages Covid-19 Patients To Volunteer For Tuberculosis Test In Karnataka

The health minister of Karnataka has advised individuals to get tested for tuberculosis (TB) disease voluntarily, as the state is seeing an increase in TB diagnoses among those who have recovered from Covid-19.



Karnataka has also initiated a special tuberculosis test drive that would run through August 31.



Dr. K Sudhakar, Karnataka's Health Minister, remarked that COVID-19 survivors should voluntarily get tested for tuberculosis. Treatment will be easier if it is discovered early on.

Sudhakar also said that children with lower immunity and other comorbidities will be identified under this programme, and they will be provided with nutritious meals and vitamins to increase immunity. All precautions will be made to keep an eye on their health.

As per the Karnataka's health minister, although not all people who have recovered from Covid-19 will get tuberculosis, because both Covid-19 and TB primarily infect the lungs, it is critical that recovered patients be tested for tuberculosis willingly

Over 28 lakh people have recovered from the disease in the state. We've launched this specific push to ensure early detection of TB in persons who have recovered from coronavirus because both Covid-19 and TB affect the lungs, the minister stated.

The coronavirus pandemic has made TB detection difficult in Karnataka.Since 2017, 75 lakh suspected cases have been identified, with 88 percent of them being tested, according to the minister. TB has infected approximately 3.9 percent of them.

In addition, amid growing fears over the third Covid wave, Karnataka's health minister introduced a new campaign dubbed 'Aryogya Nandana.

By December, the state's entire eligible adult population will have been vaccinated. I'll be in Delhi soon to request additional vaccination supplies for our state.

According to the minister that the private sector has the ability to buy 25% of vaccine manufacturing. They are in discussions with businesses to see whether they'd be interested in acquiring vaccinations as part of their CSR efforts and donating them to the state government. The vaccine campaign would be greatly accelerated as a result of this.