Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar rushed youths who were lying in a pool of blood admit to the hospital

Chamarajanagar: Minister of Women and Child Welfare Lakshmi Hebbalkar showed humanity when she rushed to the aid of two youths who were suffering in a pool of blood on the road as a result of a head-on collision between a bike and an auto.

The minister was on her way to Mandya after attending a preliminary meeting in Chamarajanagar on the occasion of the implementation of Gruha Lakshmi Yojana. Two youths who were traveling on a bike near Doddapet Cross on Santhemaralli main road on the outskirts of the city were hit by an auto and fell on the spot and were suffering.

The minister, who was moving on the same route, stopped her car and took the injured to the hospital in an ambulance. Despite the pressure of work, the minister made all arrangements to transport the injured.

At this time, the locals requested that there should be compensation for the frequent accidents at Doddapet Cross. The humanitarian work of the minister who helped the injured was appreciated by the locals.