Minister slams BJP MLC for remarks against Chief Secretary
Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Minor Irrigation and Science and Technology, N S Boseraju, on Friday demanded immediate action against BJP MLC N. Ravi Kumar for making what he termed as “disparaging and defamatory” remarks against the Chief Secretary of the state.
In a strongly worded statement, Boseraju accused Ravi Kumar of repeatedly targeting women officials with offensive comments. “He has developed a pattern of issuing vulgar statements, particularly against women in high office,” the Minister said, calling the remarks against the chief secretary not only disrespectful but also an affront to the entire state administrative machinery. The minister recalled an earlier incident involving derogatory remarks made by the MLC against a woman IAS officer from Kalaburagi, for which a formal complaint had been submitted to the governor. “This time, his words have crossed all boundaries by directly attacking the dignity of the Chief Secretary, who is the top administrative of-ficer and also a woman,” he added.
Calling it a serious breach of decorum, Boseraju urged the Governor to take suo motu cognisance and initiate action against the MLC. “This is no longer a matter of political sparring—it is about protecting the dignity of public institutions and their officers,” he said.