Modern Bhagiratha Kamegowda admitted to hospital

Mandya: The Malavalli taluk administration on Thursday admitted Kamegowda to the Mandya district hospital. A native of Dasanadoddi, 27 km from Mandya, Kamegowda came to fame after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised him for digging 16 ponds around his village to conserve and increase ground water level. Gowda revived ponds and quenched the thirst of wild and domestic animals in summer. Extending his love of nature, Gowda also planted hundreds of trees in the last five decades.

In his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" on June 28 when southwest monsoon was just set in, Prime Minister Modi had exhorted the people across the country to take inspiration from Kamegowda and practise rain-water harvesting to protect the environment. "Even though he is in his late 80s Kamegowda has dug 16 ponds through his hard work. He is a simple farmer, but his personality is extraordinary. The work done by him

sets him apart from the others. At his age, Kame Gowda takes cattle for grazing and has dug ponds in his village. When asked about his feat, he said as there was water shortage in his area, he was digging more ponds to conserve water for the people," Modi had said about the man. Though the ponds dug by Kame Gowda may not be big, his efforts were huge, Modi commented.

The Karnataka government honoured Kamegowda with the Rajyotsava award in 2019 in recognition of his yeomen community service. after he figured in "Mann Ki Baat" officials promised to support him financially apart from providing employment for his two sons.

But officials' failure to keep their promise and allegations by his villagers that he was involved in illegal sand mining caused him intense distress. It is said that he stopped consuming food for the past few days.