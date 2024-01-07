Modi’s call on Lakshadweep dreams to come true Bangalore is now nearer to the coral island

MANGALORE: For the first time after the independence the Lakshadweep islands will be open to the mainland tourists. The Lakshadweep Islands Tourism Development Authority formed under the Central Tourism Ministry will start the Mangalore-Lakshadweep tourist liner service from 6 November 2010- a Diwali gift to the people of Karnataka.

Karnataka part of the mainland and Lakshadweep share a common history since 1783 as it was Hyder Ali and Tippu Sultan who protected the entry of mainland marauders into Lakshadweep islands and prevented them from pillaging the island paradise. But after 1799 when Tippu Sultan died in Srirangapatnam near Mysore the people of Lakshadweep lost their freedom again as the British conquered the islands.

The beautiful cluster of small islands Lakshadweep is one of the world’s most spectacular tropical island systems. 32sq. km of land spread over 36 islands surrounded by 4200 sq. km of lagoon rich in marine wealth. The heritage of ecology and culture is supported by an extremely fragile ecosystem. Committed to the cause of Eco tourism Union Territory of Lakshadweep has consciously followed a middle path between tourism promotion and environmental conservation. The Administration is carefully monitoring the environmental impact of coastal tourism and has taken steps to promote tourism in a way that is consistent with ecological concerns. As an effective strategy to avoid pressure on ecological environment, the efforts to promote tourism have been synchronized with the carrying capacity of the islands, as a result the popular tourism circuit had not made a presence there, but now the Union Territory Authority of Lakshadweep has woken up to explore the tourism development in the islands.

The first passenger Vessel ‘M.V.Aminidevi’ had set sail for Kadmatt island in Lakshadweep islands on 6 November with 150 tourists in 2010. “This had opened a new horizons in tourism for Karnataka, earlier this circuit was very circuitous for the people in the interior parts of Karnataka, but the new initiative will help high value tourists from Bangalore, Mysore, Panaji, Mumbai to use Mangalore as a port of departure to Lakshadweep we are now getting inquiries from Karnataka especially Bengaluru” Lakshadweep Island Tourism Development Authority co-ordinators in Karnataka

The Authority has already prepared the ultra modern tourism facilities in three islands out of the nine which are closer to Mangalore in terms of navigation. The two islands of Minicoy and Kalpeni are closer to Kochi. At Kadmatt water sports like snorkeling, kayaking, diving, cruising and a combination of tourist activities including the local and world culinary attraction has been arranged.

The authority are hoping that the tourists from Bangalore will take advantage of this facility, earlier they had to go to Kochi which was 500 kilometers more than Mangalore, they can save 12 hours of journey by road and cut the cost by more than 25 per cent which itself was a very big incentive. The IT and Business tourists can travel to Lakshadweep at a cost of Rs. 5000 per head on this ship. The travel time was less than 14 hours and if they can squeeze in 3 days we have devised a weekend package which is very rejuvenating said an official from the Union Territory Authority of Lakshadweep islands.

Earlier only a cargo ship ‘Tipu Sultan’ was plying between the Islands and the mainland. This route is stated to be one of the oldest in the Indian maritime history.

Accommodations in Minicoy, Kalpeni, Kadmatt, Aminidevi are though limited and the ship will take tourists only when there is accommodation available on the islands. However the rush has already begun as tourists from Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Baroda, and other landlocked places in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and other places are booking their seats.