More arrests on the cards, reveals ADGP Kumar

Mangaluru: Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Alok Kumar has indicated that a few more arrests will be made in the Praveen Nettaru murder case. Speaking on Wednesday at Mangaluru Kumar said that "we are in contact with the people in other districts also in the case and we are contemplating taking severe action against people who have abetted the murder of Praveen Nettaru. We also have shared information with the National Investigating Agency (NIA) and have got conclusive details about the crime, at present the warrant process is on".

He said the process is also on for confiscating the property of the people involved, we have gathered information regarding their families, residences and other details. He said unseen hands are helping the culprits to escape from arrests which we have taken notice of on a serious note.

To a question raised by The Hans India, Alok Kumar stated that there is no evidence so far that the Islamic groups and their outfits were involved in the crime, however, there is suspicion of several of the accused have links with the Popular Front of India.

"We have evidence to that effect and we do not speak without evidence" he noted. At this point in time, we will not divulge if or not the case has links in Kerala as all the 7 arrested in the case were locals he added. The police will hold meetings in Bellare where the murder occurred and soon a high-level meeting with participation from NIA sleuths, Superintendents of Police of Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Chikkamagluru, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts Kumar said.