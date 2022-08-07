More Than 50 Villagers In Karnataka Sent To Hospital After Consuming Contaminated Water

Over 50 villagers from Ankanal in the Sandur taluk were taken to the hospital on Saturday involving tainted water. According to laboratory findings, Ankanal residents were unwell after drinking tainted water.



In the past two weeks, there have been two such incidents in the Ballari district. After drinking tainted water ten days prior, a girl in the Gonal village passed away and 30 people needed medical attention.

After the Gonal occurrence, the government actually took a number of steps to prevent similar incidents from happening again, and medical professionals were constantly keeping an eye on the situation in rural areas. Despite these safeguards, a second incident has occurred.

The administration is currently working to find the source of the contaminated water. District Health Officer Dr. Janardhan HL confirmed that the situation is under control, and all precautions have been taken. The village residents are currently receiving treated water, and this will continue for a few more days. Additionally, they have been instructed to only drink boiling and chilled water.

A temporary hospital with 20 beds has been established in the community, and a team of medical professionals has also been stationed there to assure their availability at all times. Three staff-equipped ambulances have been maintained in reserve. He added that about 20 people have made a full recovery, while the remainder have been sent home. Senior administrators have also set up shop in the town.

Meanwhile, another top officer stated that the causes of water contamination are being investigated. The district administration has advised the locals not to panic and is taking all required actions. If somebody has a medical problem, they are urged to go right away to the temporary hospital.