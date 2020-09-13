Motor bike rally from Bengaluru to Mysuru to promote tourism 

Mysuru: Karnataka tourism forum in association with State tourism department took out Indian motor bikes rally from Bengaluru to Mysuru, as part of their initiatives to revive and promote tourism in the State which has been badly hit due to covid 19 pandemic situation.



This rally with over 15 motor cycles of Indian motor cycle group, was taken up with the drive home message that Karnataka is safe to travel and Karnataka tourism sector is open with not just adequate safety precautionary measures in view of covid 19 pandemic situation, but they are also offering several special packages for the benefit of tourists.

Speaking to The Hans India, Ravi Menon, vice-president of Karnataka Tourism forum and joint secretary of Karnataka tourism society said, "the concept of workation package which began at homestays and resorts at Kodagu after post lockdown relaxations and permission to open hotels and resorts in June, has gone a long way. And now that almost all the home stays and resorts in the State are offering this package.

And in this package the tourists are offered nominal prices for a longer period of stay of over ten days, with good wifi connection and other facilities, where in one can work and relax along with family in a good ambience. So now that while there are over 200 resorts within 250kms radius of Bengaluru including those in Kodagu, Chikmagalore districts and those resorts around Kabini reservoir in Nagarahole forest belt in Mysuru district and those around Bandipur forest belt in Chamarajnagar, are all receiving high demand and they are full in the weekends. And the fact that these resorts are experiencing good demand, sends a message that the people are traveling for vacations as they are satisfied with the safety measures taken by the hospitality industry in the State", he said.

He added, "We are planning to take up more such rallies to different destinations including Hampi and others in the State to promote State tourism. And we are also promoting tourism with short videos on safety precautionary measures we are taking up by circulating via social media," Mr Ravi said.

Mr Prashanth B S, head of Mysuru travel agents association, said "though this year Dasara is celebrated in a simple way, the fact that State government has decided to take up the prime event of Mysuru Dasara, the jumbo savari procession atleast within the palace premises will let people across the world know the glory of it and what they have missed. So the tourists would not want to miss Dasara next year. So this will promote Mysuru tourism for the next year, though we might miss out good inflow of tourists for Dasara this year" he said.