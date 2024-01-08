MP B Y Raghavendra Commends PM Modi's Global Standing

Udupi: Member of Parliament BY Raghavendra lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a media interaction, asserting that the recent actions taken by the Maldives government underscore the global admiration for the Indian Prime Minister. According to Raghavendra, the suspension of the ministers in the Maldives for criticising PM Modi exemplifies the international respect he commands.

Speaking to media personnel in Hemmady, Raghavendra also addressed speculations surrounding Kumar Bangarappa's potential exit from the BJP, dismissing them by stating that Bangarappa remains actively engaged in organising party affairs.

Responding to allegations made by Basanagouda Patil Yatnal against the BJP, Raghavendra expressed confidence that the party's central leadership would address these issues at the appropriate time. He conveyed optimism about the party's performance.

Regarding Sukumar Shetty's role in strengthening the party in the Byndoor legislative constituency, Raghavendra expressed gratitude for Shetty's contributions, stating, "I recently met him. While we need to inquire about his future political plans, he remains a valuable guide to us and will not abandon the party."

Looking ahead, Raghavendra mentioned a significant event scheduled for January 22, emphasising the inauguration of the Ram Mandir. He indicated efforts to arrange direct train services from Karnataka and highlighted the Union government's commitment to establishing transport connections to Ayodhya from across the country.

Addressing infrastructure challenges related to the Kundapur-Byndoor highway, Raghavendra disclosed discussions with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, seeking special grants for projects such as bypasses and underpasses. He acknowledged the frequent changes in the directorship of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and voiced concerns about implementing road projects under such circumstances, bringing the matter to Minister Gadkari's attention