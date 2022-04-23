MP Pratap Simha extends support to ‘save Chamundi Hill’ campaign

Mysuru: Kodagu MP Pratap Simha said that he would support 'Save Chamundi Hill' campaign. "It's time to rethink that the Hill is not a tourist destination, but a religious place." Reacting to media queries about the ongoing campaign to save Chamundi Hill from ropeway and other projects, Simha on Friday said "ropeway project was the old demand to improve tourism sector. Keeping this in view the State government announced funds in its budget this year.

"We will discuss its pros and cons as many people are questioning the ropeway project and terming it as destructive. If highly necessary we can proceed, otherwise will drop the project, Simha said. "Chamundi Hill is a sacred place and is not like any other hill shrine dependent on tourism. I extend all my support to save Chamundi Hill campaign," announced Simha.