MP slams Congress over ‘political case’ against RSS leader
Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP K. Brijesh Chowta has accused the Karnataka Congress government of continuing what he called its “anti-Hindu political agenda” through a case filed against senior RSS leader Dr. Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat.
Chowta alleged that the case against Dr. Bhat was politically motivated and intended to suppress nationalist voices. “The Congress government has turned governance into a weapon to silence those who uphold national values,” he said in a statement.
He also criticised Minister Priyank Kharge for making “disrespectful remarks” about Dr. Bhat, calling them unbecoming of a minister. “Mocking a respected social and educational leader shows the deep-seated bias this government holds,” Chowta said, warning that the Hindu community would not tolerate such arrogance. Chowta urged the Congress leadership to engage in healthy ideological debate rather than resorting to “vindictive politics.”