MP Steps In to Address MRPL Contract Workers’ Concerns

Mangaluru : Contract workers at Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) may soon receive improved benefits after Member of Parliament Capt. Brijesh Chowta assured them of swift action on their grievances.

In a meeting held at the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner’s office, workers, along with representatives of the MRPL-ONGC Employees' Union, highlighted several pressing issues, including the need for enhanced health coverage for those earning above ₹21,000 per month and a revision of their special allowance, which has remained stagnant for eight years.

Capt. Chowta directed MRPL officials to examine these concerns and implement corrective measures. He also suggested increasing the ex-gratia insurance amount from ₹10 lakh to ₹25 lakh in case of worker fatalities, both at the workplace and outside. Further, he instructed MRPL authorities to submit a written response within three days.

The MP’s intervention was welcomed by the MRPL-ONGC Employees' Union, which expressed gratitude for his efforts in addressing their long-standing demands.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. G. Santosh Kumar, Assistant Labour Commissioner (Central) Prakash R., Labour Enforcement Officer Nita Rebello, Assistant Labour Commissioner (State) Naziya Banu, MRPL officials, and union representatives were present at the meeting.