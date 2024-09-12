MP urges banks to expand beneficiary base for PMEGP, Mudra Yojana

Mangaluru: In a meeting with Dakshina Kannada district bank officials, newly elected Member of Parliament Brijesh Chowta called for increased efforts to bring more beneficiaries under the Central Government’s Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) and the Mudra Yojana. He emphasised the importance of extending these benefits, especially to women, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and backward classes.

The meeting, held at the Zilla Panchayat Hall in Mangalore, was part of a progress review of the district’s banking sector.

Chowta urged bank officials to provide accurate information about government loan schemes to eligible beneficiaries, ensuring that those in need can access available financial assistance. Chowta also held detailed discussions with officials from the District Industrial Centre and the banking sector on the process of selecting beneficiaries for the PMEGP scheme and providing subsidies to qualified individuals.

In addition to supporting small businesses, Chowta highlighted the need for banks to prioritise the issuance of Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) to farmers to boost the agricultural sector. He also urged banks to expedite loan approvals for students seeking higher education, stressing that delays in sanctioning loans should be minimised.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s street vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM-SVANidhi) scheme, Chowta emphasised the need to raise awareness among street vendors and ensure they receive timely credit support under the programme.

This marked the first lead bank meeting chaired by Chowta after being elected as an

MP, during which he conducted a comprehensive review of various projects, customer service issues, and the progress of banks in providing credit facilities within the district.