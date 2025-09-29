MRPL wins Karnataka Best Employer Brand Award 2025

Mangaluru: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) has been recognised with the Karnataka Best Employer Brand Award 2025 for its excellence in human resource practices and people-centric policies.

The award was presented at a ceremony held at Taj MG Road, Bengaluru, on Thursday. Endorsed by CHRO Asia, the awards highlight organisations that have demonstrated innovation, resilience, and a progressive approach to leadership and talent development.

According to organisers, MRPL stood out for its efforts to build a strong culture of competency development and its focus on preparing for future challenges in the energy sector. The award reflects MRPL’s emphasis on employee engagement, leadership building, and sustainable growth strategies.

The award was conferred by Dr. Venkata Ramana Akkaraju, Chairperson of the New Mangalore Port Authority, and Mr. Subhakar Rao Surapaneni, Chairman of Champions Group. It was received on behalf of MRPL by Mr. Kasiviswanadham Malla, Manager – HR.

MRPL officials said the recognition reinforces the company’s vision of aligning business growth with employee well-being, marking a significant milestone in its transformation journey.