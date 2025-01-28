Live
MUDA scam: Lokayukta submits probe report to HC
Bengaluru : Karnataka Lokayukta on Monday submitted the investigation report in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam to the High Court Dharwad bench. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is the accused number one, and his wife B.M. Parvathi is the second accused in the case.
The Mysuru Lokayukta Superintendent of Police, T.J. Udesh submitted the report in a sealed cover to the court. The court had earlier directed the Lokayukta to submit the report without fail in this regard. The bench took up the hearing of the petition submitted by activist Snehamayi Krishna, seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the MUDA scam.
Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty made a submission before the bench to grant time for placing arguments against the petition and further prayed that this matter could be taken up later when the court resumes functioning in Bengaluru after vacation.
However, the bench refusing to yield, directed the AG to place the arguments without any delay. The AG requested that counsel Kapil Sibal would appear before the court and sought time. The bench, however, stated that the arguments could be placed through video conferencing. The AG then submitted that there was a technical issue with the video conferencing, following which the bench directed to fix the issue and place the arguments in the day only.