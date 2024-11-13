MUDA site allotment list including CM family goes viral over media

Mysuru: The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) 50-50 land allocation scam has created a political storm in State, providing opposition parties with fresh ammunition to target Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Documents related to the controversial allocation of 211 plots by MUDA, obtained earlier by media, have now expanded into a larger controversy, as a new list of 928 plots, including those allegedly allotted to Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvati, has gone viral on social media.

The viral list reportedly reveals that Parvati Siddaramaiah was allotted 14 plots under the 50-50 scheme in Vijayanagar locality, alongside allocations to Siddaramaiah’s close associate Hinkal Papanna and several others.

Details of the allegations

MUDA had approved the allocation of 241 plots during 2020–2023, with some individuals allegedly receiving multiple plots. For instance, Abdul Wajid is reported to have been granted 26 plots. The allocations were reportedly made under the commissioner’s orders, using lands acquired by MUDA years ago.Among the controversial cases, Parvati Siddaramaiah’s name stands out.

In Kesare village (Survey Number 464), 3.16 acres of land had been acquired by MUDA for the development of Devanur Layout. This land was originally donated to Parvati by her brother through a gift deed, amounting to 1,48,104 square feet.In 2021, MUDA allegedly compensated Parvati Siddaramaiah with 38,284 square feet of land, equivalent to 14 residential plots in Vijayanagar Layout. This allocation has now come under scrutiny, with allegations surfacing that Siddaramaiah may have influenced the process.

Opposition’s response

Opposition leaders have seized upon the issue, questioning the integrity of the allocation process and accusing Siddaramaiah of leveraging his political influence for personal benefit. The controversy has given the opposition a potent issue to challenge the government, demanding a full investigation into the allocations

MUDA under spotlight

The MUDA scam has already raised questions about the authority’s land distribution practices, particularly the 50-50 scheme in which half of the land is retained by the original owner, and the rest is allocated by MUDA. With names of influential figures now surfacing, calls for transparency and accountability have grown louder. This brewing scandal could have far-reaching implications for the Siddaramaiah government, as opposition parties sharpen their attacks in the lead-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.