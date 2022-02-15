Mukta A2 Cinemas all set to offer premium cinema in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: While majority of the old theatres have vanished in the city, Mukta A2 Cinemas, one of India's fastest-growing cinema chains is all set to expand its presence with its first premium property in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The newly launched property in Bengaluru, Karnataka features 2 screens and can accommodate 912 cine buffs. The property is further aided with 3D screens, 2K projections and Dolby surround sound, which will ensure the best and immersive movie experience for every member of the audience. The new property also features a luxurious movie watching experience owing to the comfortable seating arrangements and freshly crafted delicious food and beverage options to cater specially to the audiences.

The beautifully done interiors by the team of MNS Designs' for 'Mukta A2 Vaishnavi Vaibhavi' cinemas was influenced under the hood of a medieval charm of partial retro with a sense of exposed play of lights hinting the shift towards the modern era of Cinemas. The play of diffused retro ceiling pattern in a modern concept and use of mirrors in places of corners reflecting the lobby into them creates an illusion of a complete space. Adding fame to the goodwill name of the cinema was to justify the same by merging the two era of design sense in a balanced way, thus the end product that has come up in a beautiful way in Bengaluru, Mukta A2 Cinemas – Vaishnavi Vaibhavi.

Commenting at the launch of this new property, Managing Director, Mukta Arts Ltd, Rahul Puri said, "It is a proud moment for us to announce Mukta A2 Cinemas brand new and first property in Bengaluru. While the exhibition industry has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic and the effects still linger, we are excited and hopeful about our new launch and ready to welcome our patrons with fresh content. The 2K-screen multiplex is equipped with Dolby surround sound with a seating capacity of 912 audiences and state-of-the-art infrastructure to provide an enigmatic experience to our viewers."

He added, The move is in line with the company's expansion strategy. With the aim to provide quality focused services and a great experience for the audience, MuktaA2 Cinemas continues to provide luxury movie experience at affordable prices across the nation with immensely varied content. The launch of this property is part of their expansion plan to increase the number of presently existing operational properties across the nation.