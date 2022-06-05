Mukul Chadda to star with wife Rasika Dugal for first time in 'Fairy Folk'

Mukul Chadda, who played the character of Jagdeep Chadda in the official Indian adaptation of 'The Office', is set to share the screen with his actress wife Rasika Dugal in the upcoming film 'Fairy Folk'. The film would mark their first time in a full-length feature film together.

Talking about it, Mukul said: "I always enjoy working with Rasika. There's a lot of mutual respect and trust when we do. We've worked together in improv shows and TVCs; we even wrote, shot, and acted in 'Banana Bread' together during the first lockdown. But with 'Fairy Folk', the level of engagement was far greater. We play a married couple in a full-length feature."

"Also, the improvisation style of filmmaking created an environment where one really had to trust one's co-actors a lot more, during the long and completely improvised takes. I would never know what she would come up with in a scene, but I always trusted her choices and went with the flow," he further shared. Rasika, who is known for her work in the International Emmy-winning series 'Delhi Crime', added to her husband, as she said: "Mukul and I are usually each other's sounding board after a long day of shoot, to talk about what worked and what didn't."

In this case, we couldn't be that for one another because we were careful to not burden the other with our own views on anything that happened on shoot. So while I had the most fun shooting with him, I missed our post-shoot conversations."