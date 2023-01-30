Musician Kailash Kher Get Attacked During Hampi Utsav In Karnataka

The very famous musician Kailash Kher was attacked during the Hampi Utsav in Karnataka on Sunday evening. While he was singing the song "Tu Jaane Na" from Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, he was attacked by two people with bottles. The miscreants demanded that the performer sing and speak in Kannada. After the horrific event, authorities detained the pair.



A video of the incident that shows the singer singing "Tu Jaane Na" while a bottle is being thrown at him has gone viral on social media. The bottle narrowly misses the musician, but he doesn't flinch and carries on with his song.

According to the eyewitness, the males insisted on hearing the song "Appu." But as the performer started singing the song in Hindi, enraged fans started throwing bottles at him.

Following the ceremony, Kailash Kher shared a video of his Hampi Utsav 2023 performance in which he paid tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar Ji and performed a number of Kannada songs that had been recorded on him.

Meanwhile, the cultural festival was formally opened by the chief minister, Basavaraja Bommai. The three-day Hampi Utsav featured a number of other performers and public figures, including Hindi playback singer Armaan Mallik. Additionally performing were Arjun Jannya, Vijaya Prakash, Raghu Dikshit, and Anannya Bhath from Sandalwood. The four phases were Gayatri Peeta, Eduru Basavanna Vedike, Hampi Virupaksheshwar Vedike, and Sasuvekalu Vedike.