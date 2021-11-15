Muslims should focus on education, not wallow in victimhood syndrome

Bengaluru: Indian Muslims: The Way Forward, the latest book by Dr K. Rahman Khan, former Union Minister and Member of Parliament, reflects on various issues related to the Muslims of India and the country as a whole. The focus is on positive, practical solutions.

The book speaks about the way forward for India's Muslims in the present context. It suggests that they concentrate on educational and economic development and not allow themselves to wallow in a victimhood syndrome. It also appeals to them to contribute to the common good, to shun exclusivism and to embody true spiritual values.

The book discusses various aspects of the overall backwardness of the Indian Muslims and suggests various practical reforms, including with regard to education and economic development. It also focuses on the issue of harmonious inter-community relations. It suggests numerous practical things that Muslims could do in order to promote inter-community harmony and interfaith understanding and to contribute more to the wellbeing of the country as a whole.

A major issue raised in this book relates to the Muslim leadership, both political and religious. Dr. Khan shares his views on the nature of the Muslim leadership and suggests practical ways in which Muslim leaders can provide positive guidance, focussing particularly on the economic and educational progress of the community and on promoting communal harmony.

In a way, this work is a detailed health report of many of the ailments of the Indian Muslims, together with a prescription for the cure thereof. It has not ignored any of the major issues that face the community, whether political, social, economic, gender-related, religious or educational. The book seeks to provide positive solutions for the Indian Muslims to help them move towards a bright future.

The Indian Muslims, the book suggests, should engage in serious introspection and chart a positive way forward. "They should be good Muslims and good Indian citizens, useful members of the wider Indian society", it says, adding, "Let them build confidence in themselves, rather than feel insecure and weak. True spirituality means goodwill and compassion, so let them be ambassadors of goodwill and compassion." At 80 plus, it is remarkable that Dr. Rahman Khan has authored this wonderful and deeply insightful book.