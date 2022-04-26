Muthalik raking up communal issues: MLC Vishwanath

Mysuru: BJP MLC A H Vishwanath on Monday slammed Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik for raking up communally-sensitive issues in the State. "After all, what is his local standing? It is a tragedy that the state government is not able to take action against such people. The government doesn't belong to either the RSS or VHP. Who is Muthalik to dictate terms to the government? The government's inaction will send wrong signals to the people."

Speaking to media persons here on Monday he said that said, PSI, FDC , KPSC examinations become scams.. The sanctity of examinations has taken a beating. It is unfortunate that they are not able to conduct professional examinations properly.

In response to another scam in Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), he said, "Qualified people are not getting a chance. If corruption rules the roost, what can we expect? People have started complaining against the state government. The Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai should consider this issue seriously."

Much to the surprise of reporters, Vishwanath offered to help Congress leader Siddaramaiah win from the Hunsur constituency if he is ready to contest from there. We have helped so many people to win the elections from here. Siddaramaiah gave good administration as the Chief Minister. We need such people in the Assembly. The government needs to utilise his expertise." On senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa's refusal for the Shivamogga Airport to be named after him, Vishwanath said, "He has a point. Shivamogga has produced many great people. Rashtrakavi Kuvempu was born here and why not name the airport after him. We should stop political gimmicks at least now."