MVPL ships 3 lakh bottles of indelible ink to 5 poll-bound States 

Mysuru: The Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited (MPVL), a State government undertaking, which is well-known for supplying indelible ink has shipped three lakh bottles of the consignment to Election Commission of India, to be used in the upcoming assembly elections in five States.

For decades the MPVL has literally left an indelible mark on every election in India and many SAARC countries by supplying ink and playing its part in strengthening democracy.

Since November last the MPVL has received orders for indelible ink supply from the five election-bound States.

It has sent two lakh bottles of 10 ML each to Uttar Pradesh, 6,000 to Punjab, 5,000 to Goa, 7,400 to Manipur and 30,000 to Uttarkhand.

Speaking to The Hans India, MPVL president M.V. Phanish said that the Uttar Pradesh Election Commission has given an order for supply a total of 4 lakh bottles. We have supplied one lakh bottles already and would ship two lakh more bottles within next two days. He expressed happiness as the company recorded a turnover of Rs 8,96,72,000 owing to elections in five States.

He said the Election Commission of India has requested the company to manufacture marker pens instead of indelible ink. "After long research we have manufactured marker pens. The process is in the last stage and the pens will be tested by ECI officials. Then we will undertake manufacturing according to their requirements," he added. He said the State-owned institution is proud of playing its role in the democratic process of the country.

The MPVL was established by Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar in the year 1937.